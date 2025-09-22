Injured AEW star's return officially announced after 4 months

A top AEW star will return to the squared circle after recovering from a major injury. Komander, one of the top high-flyers of the company, has elevated himself from the bottom of the card to the mid-card. He even won the ROH World Television Championship earlier this year. While things were going smoothly for him, he got injured on the June 4 episode of Collision. Before his injury, the 26-year-old star began teaming up with Hologram. The duo was known as Los Titanes del Aire. Fans were excited to see the two masked stars perform in the ring, but Komander's injury disappointed many. It appears he is now cleared to wrestle. Fans saw a Mexican indie promotion promote Komander's return to the ring. He will team up with Hologram against The Beast Mortos and Halloween NG on October 19, 2025. However, AEW has not yet announced any plans regarding him.Many returns took place at AEW All Out: TorontoAll Out was one of the top pay-per-views of the year. Tony Khan pulled out all the stops to strongly retaliate against WWE's counter-programming strategy. Along with great matches, the company continued to tell stories. Eddie Kingston returned after over 16 months away and scored a major win against Big Bill. Jack Perry also returned after a long time and turned on The Young Bucks. The former also reunited with Luchasaurus later. PAC returned and helped Jon Moxley win the Coffin Match against Darby Allin. Beth Phoenix also made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but was taken out by FTR. Moreover, Orange Cassidy will probably return to AEW on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.It will be interesting to see when Tony Khan announces the return of the former ROH World Television Champion. Fans have been waiting to see Los Titanes del Aire in the ring.