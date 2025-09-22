  • home icon
Injured AEW star's return officially announced after 4 months

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 22, 2025 03:31 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

A top AEW star will return to the squared circle after recovering from a major injury. Komander, one of the top high-flyers of the company, has elevated himself from the bottom of the card to the mid-card. He even won the ROH World Television Championship earlier this year. While things were going smoothly for him, he got injured on the June 4 episode of Collision.

Before his injury, the 26-year-old star began teaming up with Hologram. The duo was known as Los Titanes del Aire. Fans were excited to see the two masked stars perform in the ring, but Komander's injury disappointed many. It appears he is now cleared to wrestle.

Fans saw a Mexican indie promotion promote Komander's return to the ring. He will team up with Hologram against The Beast Mortos and Halloween NG on October 19, 2025. However, AEW has not yet announced any plans regarding him.

Many returns took place at AEW All Out: Toronto

All Out was one of the top pay-per-views of the year. Tony Khan pulled out all the stops to strongly retaliate against WWE's counter-programming strategy. Along with great matches, the company continued to tell stories.

Eddie Kingston returned after over 16 months away and scored a major win against Big Bill. Jack Perry also returned after a long time and turned on The Young Bucks. The former also reunited with Luchasaurus later.

PAC returned and helped Jon Moxley win the Coffin Match against Darby Allin. Beth Phoenix also made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but was taken out by FTR. Moreover, Orange Cassidy will probably return to AEW on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see when Tony Khan announces the return of the former ROH World Television Champion. Fans have been waiting to see Los Titanes del Aire in the ring.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
