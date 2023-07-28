Injured AEW star seen training with WWE veteran for in-ring return after 50 weeks - Reports

According to a recent report, a former AEW women's champion who has been out of action for over 300+ days could be returning sooner rather than later.

Throughout this year, AEW higher-ups have struggled a lot due to major stars getting injured. The names keep getting added to the injured list of the roster. Furthermore, many vital stars on the roster are still out of action or absent from television.

Meanwhile, there seems to be good news for the All Elite fans, as a major star could be buckling up for her return. The absent star who could return sooner rather than later is none other than former AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa.

Rosa has been out of action for over 350 days due to a back injury and underwent surgery. It was previously reported that she is on the road to recovery. According to the most recent issue of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa has seen training with a former WWE veteran, Funaki.

Here is what the report stated:

"Thunder Rosa has been back in the ring and is now regularly training with Shoichi Funaki in San Antonio for her return."

Thunder Rosa made a shocking revelation about wanting to end her life amidst her AEW absence

Thunder Rosa has had many unforgettable moments throughout her tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion. But the most precious moment has to be her AEW women's title victory by dethroning Dr. Britt Baker in a brutal steel cage match.

However, Rosa was forced to be out of action after her back injury, and it didn't bode well for the former champion, according to herself. While talking on the Busted Open Radio, Rosa disclosed how she got to a point where she even had suicidal thoughts:

"There were days that I — I’m gonna be honest and I’ve said it on my YouTube channel, I wanted to kill myself. Everything stopped and there’s nothing you can do and I’m so thankful that I have a really good team and a really good family," Rosa admitted. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Henceforth, only time will tell when Thunder Rosa could be seen back in action, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan and creatives have in mind for her amid her anticipated return.

