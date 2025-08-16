  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Injured AEW Star Sends a Message to Sami Callihan After He Announces Retirement

Injured AEW Star Sends a Message to Sami Callihan After He Announces Retirement

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 16, 2025 10:21 GMT
Sami Callihan
Sami Callihan [Image via: TNA Wrestling's Instagram]

Sami Callihan bade adieu to professional wrestling last night at TNA Emergence. It was the end of his 20-year career in the business, which sent shockwaves all around the wrestling industry. Following this major moment, an injured AEW star sent a message to Callihan.

Ad

AEW star Brian Cage, who has been sidelined from AEW since March 2025 due to multiple injuries, reacted to the TNA star's retirement. Cage has been dealing with a torn quad tendon and a knee injury as of late. His last match in professional wrestling was against Chris Masters at an independent show. However, amid Callihan’s retirement, Cage could not help but react.

In the comment section of an Instagram reel posted by TNA Wrestling, Cage expressed disbelief over Callihan's retirement. He wrote that he could not believe it was real, showing the impact of the 37-year-old’s farewell from professional wrestling. With a surprise in his tone, Cage wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It can't be real."

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Check out the comment below:

Brian Cage&#039;s comment on Sami Callihan&#039;s retirement [Images via: TNA Wrestling&#039;s Instagram]
Brian Cage's comment on Sami Callihan's retirement [Images via: TNA Wrestling's Instagram]

Sami Callihan broke his silence following his retirement from wrestling

Sami Callihan left his boots in the ring at TNA Emergence to mark his farewell from wrestling. He kissed the canvas and bowed down to the audience to show his gratitude for the love and support over all these years. Following his retirement, the 37-year-old sent a message to his fans.

Ad

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Sami Callihan reposted his retirement video with a heartwarming caption. He expressed his gratitude by saying that all the success in his life is due to wrestling. Space Cat added that it has been a pleasure to perform in the squared circle, and he is now looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

"Everything good in my life is because of wrestling. It’s was a pleasure. On to the next chapter," he wrote.
Ad

Check out his X post:

This post by the TNA star has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Fans have been sharing their well-wishes for the 37-year-old in the comment sections all over the internet. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter for Callihan will be in his personal life from here on.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications