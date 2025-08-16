Injured AEW Star Sends a Message to Sami Callihan After He Announces Retirement

Sami Callihan bade adieu to professional wrestling last night at TNA Emergence. It was the end of his 20-year career in the business, which sent shockwaves all around the wrestling industry. Following this major moment, an injured AEW star sent a message to Callihan.AEW star Brian Cage, who has been sidelined from AEW since March 2025 due to multiple injuries, reacted to the TNA star's retirement. Cage has been dealing with a torn quad tendon and a knee injury as of late. His last match in professional wrestling was against Chris Masters at an independent show. However, amid Callihan’s retirement, Cage could not help but react.In the comment section of an Instagram reel posted by TNA Wrestling, Cage expressed disbelief over Callihan's retirement. He wrote that he could not believe it was real, showing the impact of the 37-year-old’s farewell from professional wrestling. With a surprise in his tone, Cage wrote:&quot;It can't be real.&quot;Check out the comment below:Brian Cage's comment on Sami Callihan's retirement [Images via: TNA Wrestling's Instagram]Sami Callihan broke his silence following his retirement from wrestlingSami Callihan left his boots in the ring at TNA Emergence to mark his farewell from wrestling. He kissed the canvas and bowed down to the audience to show his gratitude for the love and support over all these years. Following his retirement, the 37-year-old sent a message to his fans.Taking to X (fka Twitter), Sami Callihan reposted his retirement video with a heartwarming caption. He expressed his gratitude by saying that all the success in his life is due to wrestling. Space Cat added that it has been a pleasure to perform in the squared circle, and he is now looking forward to the next chapter of his life.&quot;Everything good in my life is because of wrestling. It’s was a pleasure. On to the next chapter,&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post:This post by the TNA star has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Fans have been sharing their well-wishes for the 37-year-old in the comment sections all over the internet. It will be interesting to see what the next chapter for Callihan will be in his personal life from here on.