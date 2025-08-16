  • home icon
  BREAKING: Major ex-WWE Superstar Suddenly Retires and Leaves Boots in the Ring After 20 Years; Breaks Down in Tears

BREAKING: Major ex-WWE Superstar Suddenly Retires and Leaves Boots in the Ring After 20 Years; Breaks Down in Tears

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 16, 2025 01:59 GMT
The star has now called it quits on his career (Credit: TNA on X)
The star has now called it quits on his career (Credit: TNA on X)

A major ex-WWE Superstar has now suddenly retired. He was forced to call it quits on his career and had to leave his boots in the ring as he walked away from wrestling forever.

Leading up to his match at TNA Emergence, Sami Callihan said that he had something to prove to the fans and his peers. However, he said that if he could not win and defeat Mike Santana, someone he considered his friend, then he would be retiring once and for all. Unfortunately, at Emergence, he lost the match.

In an emotional moment after the match, he was forced to retire. He was seen breaking down in tears as Mike Santana left the ring and showed him respect. He sat down and took off his boots one by one before leaving them in the ring. The former WWE star bowed down before his boots in the time-honored tradition of one calling it quits on their wrestling career, and to a standing ovation from an appreciative crowd, he walked out of the ring.

Backstage, he got another standing ovation and love from the TNA stars, who had nothing but respect for the veteran who had now brought an end to his career once and for all.

Former WWE star Sami Callihan was interviewed backstage before, where he explained his motivation

Callihan explained that if he won against someone like Mike Santana, whom he called a friend, then it would be the start of something new for him. However, if he lost, then it was over. He would then call it quits and end his wrestling career once and for all.

That is, unfortunately, what happened.

"So when I call a friend, somebody that right now people would questionably say is the best professional wrestler walking, he is the new standard of TNA Wrestling. At Emergence, I want one match to see if I still got it. Sami Callihan-Mike Santana, and if I win, who knows, maybe this is the start of a great story of Sami Callihan getting in shape and becoming the Death Machine of all. But if I lose, I think I got my answer. I think I ride off into the sunset my way, I leave my boots in the middle of the ring and The Death Machine retires in Baltimore."

Now, the former WWE star has brought an end to his nearly 20-year career, having started wrestling back in 2006.

