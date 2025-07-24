  • home icon
Injured AEW star sends a message after Toni Storm gets laid out on Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 12:25 GMT
AEW star on Toni Storm getting attacked (Image source: AEW and the star's X and allelitewrestling.com)

The AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm received a heartwarming message from a currently injured star. The star, unfortunately, sustained an injury during her last match and is very close to Storm.

The popular AEW star Mina Shirakawa sends her regards to Toni Storm. It was recently disclosed that Shirakawa suffered an arm injury at All In: Texas. The Japanese star was one of the participants in the women's Casino Gauntlet and ended up taking the pin from the winner of the whole thing, Athena. Storm is currently in a feud with the former NXT star as well.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Storm squared off against Athena's ally, Billie Starkz. After Storm secured the win, she got attacked by Starkz and the ROH Women's World Champion before Alex Windsor came out for the save.

Following the attack on the AEW Women's World Champion Mina Shirakawa shared the picture of Toni lying down in the ring on Dynamite and said she wanted to pull her up if she was there through a post on X (fka Twitter):

"All I want is to grab her hand and pull her up😭" Mina wrote
Toni Storm got to kiss a top AEW star at All In 2025

At All In: Texas, Toni Storm handed the top AEW star Mercedes Mone her first loss in the Tony Khan-led promotion and successfully retained her Women's World Title. During the post-show media scrum, Storm said that she just wanted to kiss Mercedes, which she did before pinning her for the win:

“I just always really wanted to do that, to be honest. She did say one thing about me; she said, ‘Toni, you’re a mark.’ You know what, she’s absolutely right; maybe I’m just a mark. So I just wanted to kiss her, and I finally got to kiss her. I did not expect her to kiss me first; that was nice. But yes, I was always a big fan,” said Storm.
The CEO has not been on TV since losing to Toni Storm at All In. It will be interesting to see if the two will share the ring again after their incredible match.

