  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mina Shirakawa
  • Injured AEW star spotted with WWE icon Layla amid her hiatus from the company

Injured AEW star spotted with WWE icon Layla amid her hiatus from the company

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 08, 2025 10:06 GMT
AEW WWE
Layla seen with an AEW star (Image source: WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

Former WWE Divas Champion Layla shared a picture with an AEW star who is currently absent due to injury. The two happened to meet each other at a recent event.

Ad

AEW star Mina Shirakawa got snapped with WWE legend Layla. It was recently announced that Shirakawa suffered an injury during her participation in the women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. On the other hand, Layla had a memorable run with the Stamford-based promotion from 2006 to 2015 and is also a former Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, Layla appeared at a recent WrestleCon event in Newark and met Mina Shirakawa there. She took to X (fka Twitter) to share the following message about her meeting with Mina at the event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Had a great time at WrestleCon Newark ’25! Got to meet some truly wonderful people and reconnect with some incredible wrestling stars. 💫 Mina is an absolute beauty and total sweetheart. And Zilla — so proud to see this young man thriving. Always a pleasure. Here are a few pics! 📸💋" Layla wrote.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Layla also shared a picture with the popular Anoa'i family prospect, Zilla Fatu, from the WrestleCon event.

AEW star sent a heartfelt message amid her absence

While she is out of action due to injury, AEW star Mina Shirakawa recently sent a heartwarming message to the fans after she completed seven years as a pro wrestler.

Taking to X, Mina wrote the following message:

Ad
"It’s been seven years since my pro wrestling debut. In that moment, I realized why I was born. Something quietly burst inside my chest. The feeling that was born then still burns deep within me. Now, I’ll keep feeding that fire to make it stronger and brighter, because I’m going to chase the dreams I haven’t caught yet. Really, thank you always for your support."
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see when Mina Shirakawa makes her return to action from injury.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications