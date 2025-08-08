Injured AEW star spotted with WWE icon Layla amid her hiatus from the company

Former WWE Divas Champion Layla shared a picture with an AEW star who is currently absent due to injury. The two happened to meet each other at a recent event.AEW star Mina Shirakawa got snapped with WWE legend Layla. It was recently announced that Shirakawa suffered an injury during her participation in the women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. On the other hand, Layla had a memorable run with the Stamford-based promotion from 2006 to 2015 and is also a former Women's Champion.Meanwhile, Layla appeared at a recent WrestleCon event in Newark and met Mina Shirakawa there. She took to X (fka Twitter) to share the following message about her meeting with Mina at the event:&quot;Had a great time at WrestleCon Newark ’25! Got to meet some truly wonderful people and reconnect with some incredible wrestling stars. 💫 Mina is an absolute beauty and total sweetheart. And Zilla — so proud to see this young man thriving. Always a pleasure. Here are a few pics! 📸💋&quot; Layla wrote.Layla also shared a picture with the popular Anoa'i family prospect, Zilla Fatu, from the WrestleCon event.AEW star sent a heartfelt message amid her absenceWhile she is out of action due to injury, AEW star Mina Shirakawa recently sent a heartwarming message to the fans after she completed seven years as a pro wrestler.Taking to X, Mina wrote the following message:&quot;It’s been seven years since my pro wrestling debut. In that moment, I realized why I was born. Something quietly burst inside my chest. The feeling that was born then still burns deep within me. Now, I’ll keep feeding that fire to make it stronger and brighter, because I’m going to chase the dreams I haven’t caught yet. Really, thank you always for your support.&quot;Mina Shirakawa♡白川未奈 @MinaShirakawaLINKIt’s been seven years since my pro wrestling debut. In that moment, I realized why I was born. Something quietly burst inside my chest. The feeling that was born then still burns deep within me. Now, I’ll keep feeding that fire to make it stronger and brighter, because I’m goingFans will have to wait and see when Mina Shirakawa makes her return to action from injury.