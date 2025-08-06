  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "It's Been Seven Years"- Injured Star Sends an Emotional Message Hours Before AEW Dynamite

"It's Been Seven Years"- Injured Star Sends an Emotional Message Hours Before AEW Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 06, 2025 14:56 GMT
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

An injured AEW star recently became emotional after receiving immense support from the fans. Amid her hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, she shared a heartfelt public message, expressing deep gratitude to everyone who has stood by her.

Ad

Mina Shirakawa suffered a brutal injury at AEW All In: Texas last month. During the Women's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal, the 37-year-old sustained a broken hand while delivering her iconic spinning backfist to Thunder Rosa. Since then, she has been on a hiatus to recover from her injury. However, amid this break, her fans are once again trending #WeWantMina on social media platforms to show their support.

Following this, hours before AEW Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa took to X to share an emotional message of gratitude toward her fans. She reflected on her seven-year journey in professional wrestling, noting how the business has given her a true sense of purpose in life. The former STARDOM star emphasized that this purpose continues to drive her in life. She added that with such support from her fans, her passion burns brighter than ever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It’s been seven years since my pro wrestling debut. In that moment, I realized why I was born. Something quietly burst inside my chest. The feeling that was born then still burns deep within me. Now, I’ll keep feeding that fire to make it stronger and brighter, because I’m going to chase the dreams I haven’t caught yet. Really, thank you always for your support," she said.
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out her X post below:

Ad

AEW's Mina Shirakawa revealed her dream for her family

Mina Shirakawa is known for her fancy and jolly wrestling personality in AEW, setting her apart from any other wrestler in professional wrestling. But deep down, even she is like every other person who wants to make her family proud. Recently, the Japanese superstar revealed her lifelong dream for her family.

Speaking on AEW’s Close Up with Renee Paquette, Shirakawa said that she wants her family to see her wrestling live in the USA. The former STARDOM star emphasized that she wants it to be a title match for a major women's title. With a warm tone, Mina said the following:

Ad
"I want to have my family finally see me wrestle live in America, ideally with a championship title around my waist, proving that my dreams and dedication were worth the sacrifices."

Moreover, the 37-year-old added that it would be proof of her success that her passion was worth all the sacrifices she made on her way. With that said, it will be interesting to see when the Japanese superstar will be able to fulfill her dream.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications