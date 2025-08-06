"It's Been Seven Years"- Injured Star Sends an Emotional Message Hours Before AEW Dynamite

An injured AEW star recently became emotional after receiving immense support from the fans. Amid her hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, she shared a heartfelt public message, expressing deep gratitude to everyone who has stood by her.Mina Shirakawa suffered a brutal injury at AEW All In: Texas last month. During the Women's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal, the 37-year-old sustained a broken hand while delivering her iconic spinning backfist to Thunder Rosa. Since then, she has been on a hiatus to recover from her injury. However, amid this break, her fans are once again trending #WeWantMina on social media platforms to show their support.Following this, hours before AEW Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa took to X to share an emotional message of gratitude toward her fans. She reflected on her seven-year journey in professional wrestling, noting how the business has given her a true sense of purpose in life. The former STARDOM star emphasized that this purpose continues to drive her in life. She added that with such support from her fans, her passion burns brighter than ever.&quot;It’s been seven years since my pro wrestling debut. In that moment, I realized why I was born. Something quietly burst inside my chest. The feeling that was born then still burns deep within me. Now, I’ll keep feeding that fire to make it stronger and brighter, because I’m going to chase the dreams I haven’t caught yet. Really, thank you always for your support,&quot; she said.Check out her X post below:AEW's Mina Shirakawa revealed her dream for her familyMina Shirakawa is known for her fancy and jolly wrestling personality in AEW, setting her apart from any other wrestler in professional wrestling. But deep down, even she is like every other person who wants to make her family proud. Recently, the Japanese superstar revealed her lifelong dream for her family.Speaking on AEW’s Close Up with Renee Paquette, Shirakawa said that she wants her family to see her wrestling live in the USA. The former STARDOM star emphasized that she wants it to be a title match for a major women's title. With a warm tone, Mina said the following:&quot;I want to have my family finally see me wrestle live in America, ideally with a championship title around my waist, proving that my dreams and dedication were worth the sacrifices.&quot;Moreover, the 37-year-old added that it would be proof of her success that her passion was worth all the sacrifices she made on her way. With that said, it will be interesting to see when the Japanese superstar will be able to fulfill her dream.