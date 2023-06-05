Injured AEW star surprisingly returns to Tony Khan-led promotion 

AEW star Griff Garrison has finally made his return to the ring after eight months. He was previously seen competing in a tag team action as one-half of the Varsity Blondes till he suffered an undisclosed injury. He then got surgery in December and has only appeared now since then in the wrestling promotion.

During the taping or ROH TV, Garrison was seen in one-on-one action against Lee Moriarty of The Firm, another AEW superstar who makes appearances on the sister company as well. He has competed in many important matches, including tag team action for the Tag Team Championship.

Many who attended the Ring of Honor tapings were surprised to see a familiar face. Fans got to see Garrison back in an AEW ring, and perhaps another tag team run for the Varsity Blondes.

To many, Griff Garrison will be known as that guy who you did not even know was in the locker room. An iconic segment from the Dark Order on Behind the Elite, featuring an exchange between John Silver and the late Brodie Lee will forever be engraved in the minds of the fans.

AEW Tag Team seemingly expressed frustration with booking before hiatus

Back in August 2022 before Garrison's injury, Varsity Blondes were on a streak of not-so-good results, to which they would express their displease at their booking. They expressed their disapproval on Twitter. Meanwhile, his tag team partner retweeted and liked a bunch of tweets from fans who also expressed their disapproval of how they were booked by All Elite Wrestling.

Griff Garrison's return is definitely a sign of a shift in the tag team division as the Varsity Blondes might reform as a tag team. Although they have not won tag team gold before their hiatus, things may take a turn for the better.

