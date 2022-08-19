Top AEW tag team seemingly express frustration with booking amidst recent hints of multiple unhappy stars in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW stars Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison recently expressed displeasure at their booking following this week's Dynamite.

The Varsity Blondes faced The Gunn Club on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show. The duo suffered an embarrassing loss within seconds as Colten Gunn hit the Colt 45 on Garrison to get the pinfall.

Shortly after, The Varsity Blondes members took to Twitter to let everyone know what they thought of their recent presentation in AEW. Griff Garrison shared a simple message on the social media site:

"Frustrated," tweeted Griff Garrison.

Meanwhile, Brian Pillman Jr. retweeted and liked a bunch of tweets from fans criticizing All Elite Wrestling's handling of the popular tag team.

Recently, former WWE Superstars Miro and Andrade El Idolo liked tweets implying that they have been underutilized in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ethan Page also took to Twitter to share a sarcastic post following a lack of television time in the company.

WWE veteran Booker T recently questioned AEW for its handling of multiple stars

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Tony Khan needs to make sure that the talent in the company are big stars and not just wrestlers. He pointed out how Hangman Page has done nothing notable since his world title loss:

"They’re gonna have to figure out how to keep these guys relevant, how to make these guys [into] bigger stars (…) Not just wrestlers," Booker said. "Hangman Page is definitely someone who should be talked about a little more. Seeing as Tony Khan said he was the greatest AEW World Champion in his history.

The multi-time champion then spoke about how Powerhouse Hobbs hasn't been in a meaningful feud:

"They’re gonna have to try and figure out how to keep these guys in the game. Where’s Will Hobbs? Has he been doing anything lately? Where are the angles? Where are the storylines? Where are the meat and potatoes of trying to get me to tune in on a weekly basis?"

With top AEW stars like CM Punk and Kenny Omega making their returns recently, it will be interesting to see how Khan manages to give television time to the disgruntled talent in the company.

