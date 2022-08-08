Former WWE Superstar Andrade seemingly agrees that he is being misused in AEW

Andrade El Idolo recently liked a tweet that suggested both El Idolo and his WWE colleague Miro were booked better in WWE.

Twitter user @SpicyCakes84 recently commented about AEW not utilizing the stars to their potential. Interestingly enough, the tweet was liked by El Idolo himself and it caught the attention of many on social media.

"@TonyKhan so....you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn't think I'd miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He's been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo" the tweet read.

Check out a screengrab of El Idolo liking the tweet:

Former TNT Champion Miro also liked a comment on Twitter, that suggested that he was better used in WWE.

The Redeemer has been feuding with the House of Black in recent weeks after being misted in the face by Malakai Black during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Ric Flair recently gave his take on working with Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo recently teamed up with his father-in-law and Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, for his last match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Flair noted that he was quite happy to be teaming up with the AEW star. The Nature Boy said:

"I'm very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn't go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family, who I've gotten to know well, it was big for all of them."

The former WWE United States Champion will feature in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. He and Rush are set to face the duo of Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix, with whom they have been feuding for weeks.

