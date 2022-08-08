Ric Flair gives honest thoughts on working with former WWE star for his last match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo for his final match.

On July 31st, 2022, The Nature Boy laced up his boots one last time as he and the Mexican star locked horns with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team bout.

Speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the 16-time world champion highlighted that he was more than happy with his tag partner and the contest itself.

"I'm very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn't go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family, who I've gotten to know well, it was big for all of them." (H/T Fightful)

Flair and Andrade emerged victorious in Nashville as The Nature Boy applied his Figure-Four Leg lock to Jarrett for the victory. Post-match, the WWE Hall of Famer cut an emotional promo, thanking fans and his colleagues for their support.

Former WWE Superstar on Ric Flair's last match

Given that The Nature Boy is 73 years of age, many people within the business were concerned about the legend's decision to return to the squared circle.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Chris Harris (aka Braden Walker) gave his thoughts on Flair's in-ring return.

"I did get to see Ric Flair's last match. I was hoping to see it in person but that didn't work out. so I did watch it. I mean, if anybody was expecting any more, they should have known they were going to be disappointed. This man 70 something years old, but he's Ric Flair and he can go out however he wants. I think it's great that he did it." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Thankfully, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer came out of the match unscathed, seemingly writing the final chapter of his storied career in professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Flair will continue his association with the business in a different capacity.

