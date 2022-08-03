"They should have known they were going to be disappointed"- Ex-WWE star gives his honest opinion of Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Chris Harris recently shared his thoughts on Ric Flair's last outing inside the squared circle.

The Nature Boy stepped inside the ring for one last time on July 31 as he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair picked up the victory for his team after locking Jarrett in a Figure-Four leglock.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Harris noted that it was great to witness the 16-time world champion go out on his terms. The former WWE star added that it would have been unwise to expect an exceptional bout from The Nature Boy at 73.

"I did get to see Ric Flair's last match. I was hoping to see it in person but that didn't work out. so I did watch it. I mean, if anybody was expecting any more, they should have known they were going to be disappointed. This man 70 something years old, but he's Ric Flair and he can go out however he wants. I think it's great that he did it." (From 15:23 to 15:47)

Chris Harris also heaped praise on Ric Flair's fellow competitors

While Ric Flair's final showdown was not a technical classic, it did a spectacular job celebrating The Nature Boy's illustrious career.

The Hall of Famer was well supported by his teammate Andrade El Idolo as well as opponents Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This was also well-noted by Chris Harris, who had special praise reserved for WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

"He was in there with a guy that knew how to get through the match. I mean, Jeff [Jarrett] is in his 50s and still looks great and carries somebody and is one of those all-around great workers. Then you got the young studs in there, Jay [Lethal] and Andrade [El Idolo], they could do their stuff."

He further expressed his appreciation for the high-profile event:

"It was what it was. It was Flair's last one and they went out on a great hurrah. It was amazing just to be a part of it so. He did struggle through it, there's no secret about that, so let's hope that this is the last one." (From 15:48 16:31)

Harris added that while it was amazing to see the WWE Hall of Famer return to the in-ring competition, he hopes this truly was Flair's last match. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Nature Boy after his retirement bout.

