"Heartbreaking" - Brian Cage and two other AEW stars seemingly voice their frustrations over lack of TV time

AEW wrestlers Ethan Page and Brian Cage have expressed their frustrations over not getting enough TV time.

Page was last seen in a singles bout against Colin Delaney on the July 11, 2022, episode of AEW Dark. In 2022, "All Ego" featured in a total of 13 bouts and took on Orange Cassidy on the June 29th episode of Dynamite - his last appearance on the show.

Brian Cage, however, has been out of the promotion's programming for nine months. In a recent interview, he said that his absence might be due to a few wrestlers being jealous of his abilities.

Out of the two wrestlers who are seemingly upset with the lack of time on television, Ethan Page was the most direct. He took to Twitter to post a sarcastic tweet about him getting a chance to feature on the Fight for the Fallen edition of Rampage later today:

"Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me. Keep up the great work @AEW. Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks," tweeted Page.

You can check out the tweet below:

Brian Cage tweeted an indirect message indicating his frustrations with the company:

In case you missed it, you can check out the Fight For the Fallen results here.

AEW star Sonny Kiss replied to Brian Cage's tweet about the lack of TV time

Ethan Page and Brian Cage are not the only stars who are unhappy with the company's booking.

Sonny Kiss, who recently sent out a heartfelt message about his TV absence, seemingly feels the same way. The 20-year-old was quick to take note of Cage's tweet and agreed to what he said. He replied to the post by saying, "Sure is."

Kiss last appeared in All Elite Wrestling programming on October 21, 2020, where he lost to Kenny Omega within 26 seconds.

