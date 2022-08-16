"Has he been doing anything lately?" - WWE legend Booker T on why AEW has failed to create bigger stars

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently pointed out a massive issue with the booking of certain stars in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has managed to build a stacked roster since its inception in 2019. Several former WWE stars have also signed with the promotion in recent years, including Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli, among others.

During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out how AEW seemingly hasn't been able to capitalize on the potential of certain stars. He also cited Hangman Page as an example of the same.

"They’re gonna have to figure out how to keep these guys relevant, how to make these guys [into] bigger stars (…) Not just wrestlers," Booker said. "Hangman Page is definitely someone who should be talked about a little more. Seeing as Tony Khan said he was the greatest AEW World Champion in his history." (01:13:00 onward)

Booker also urged the promotion to come up with more compelling storylines and angles on a weekly basis:

"They’re gonna have to try and figure out how to keep these guys in the game. Where’s Will Hobbs? Has he been doing anything lately? Where are the angles? Where are the storylines? Where are the meat and potatoes of trying to get me to tune in on a weekly basis?" (01:13:49 onward)

After the recent returns of top stars like CM Punk and Danielson, it will be interesting to see how AEW plans to book their upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Swerve Strickland recently responded to a fan calling for his return to WWE

Since Triple H took charge of the creative services in WWE, several previously released stars have returned to the company. Meanwhile, some fans have criticized AEW's booking of stars like Swerve Strickland and Andrade El Idolo.

Strickland recently took to Twitter to clap back at a fan who claimed he was being underutilized in All Elite Wrestling and should return to his former promotion.

Additionally, Andrade El Idolo addressed fan speculation about his WWE return after the star accidentally liked a tweet criticizing his current AEW run. Fans will have to wait and see which stars potentially jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion after Cody Rhodes.

