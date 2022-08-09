Former WWE Superstar seemingly addresses rumors of being misused in Tony Khan's AEW

Andrade may have just addressed the rumors that he feels he is being misused in AEW.

The former WWE star appeared to agree with the notion that he was being misused when he liked a tweet that made the bold suggestion that Andrade and Miro were better utilized in their roles with WWE.

A number of rumors have emerged surrounding AEW talent that previously occupied NXT's roster during the brand's Black and Gold era. The reason for this has been the recent appointment of Triple H as EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative.

We have already seen NXT stalwarts such as Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross, previously released by the promotion, brought back into the fold under new management and placed in prominent positions.

Noted journalist Sean Ross Sapp even shot down a rumor suggesting Andrade and Malakai Black were looking for ways out of their All-Elite deals. Andrade himself appears to have taken exception to the speculation surrounding his name, posting a gif of himself to Twitter.

"Okay. How you know?" tweeted Andrade.

Andrade and Rush have recently reunited in AEW, bringing La Faccion Ingobernable to the Jacksonville promotion. They are set to face the Lucha Brothers this week on Dynamite.

How did fans react to the AEW star's message?

Almost guaranteed when the rumor mill is turning into an online discourse. No two fans of the two rival promotions are going to agree, and as such interesting discussions can be formed from fans simply giving their perspective.

This effect is often amplified when the discussion is centered around a particular talent and where they may ply their trade against where they may want to ply their trade. Andrade responding to the rumors was always going to generate discussion, no matter how minute his response.

The following responses perfectly demonstrate that point:

"Call HHH, let him save you"

"His presentation in AEW has been excellent. He's had great matches but I've personally want to see more of him. We don't get enough Andrade on our TV screens"

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @AndradeElIdolo His presentation in aew has been excellent. He's had great matches but I've personally want to see more of him. We don't get enough Andrade on our t.v screens. @AndradeElIdolo His presentation in aew has been excellent. He's had great matches but I've personally want to see more of him. We don't get enough Andrade on our t.v screens.

"Andrade is the one who's gonna dethrone Reigns at the Royal Rumble, save this tweet."

Breme @bremeontwt @AndradeElIdolo @WWEREALONE Andrade is the one who's gonna dethrone Reigns at Royal Rumble, save this tweet. @AndradeElIdolo @WWEREALONE Andrade is the one who's gonna dethrone Reigns at Royal Rumble, save this tweet.

"Source: Dude, trust me. I don't believe none of it. Keep doing what u do El Idolo!!!"

AntDaviz27 @I10Podcast_AJD



I dont believe none of it. Keep doing what u do El Idolo!!! 🏾 @AndradeElIdolo Source: Dude, trust me.I dont believe none of it. Keep doing what u do El Idolo!!! @AndradeElIdolo Source: Dude, trust me.I dont believe none of it. Keep doing what u do El Idolo!!! 👊🏾

Andrade only joined the Jacksonville promotion in 2021 following his release from WWE. He has challenged for the TNT title on two occasions, failing to earn his first gold in the promotion thus far.

What do you think? Could Andrade force a move back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

