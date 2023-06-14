Injured former Women's Champion hopes to return "if it's possible" 308 days after her last match

Former Women's Champion of All Elite Wrestling Thunder Rosa has provided an update on her injury and expressed her hopes of returning to the ring.

Rosa has been sidelined since August 2022 due to an injury that prevented her from defending the AEW Women's World Championship. In her absence, Toni Storm was crowned interim champion at All Out 2022, and the interim title eventually became the lineal championship.

In a recent interview with NBC Chicago, Rosa expressed her satisfaction with the recovery process, highlighting that being pain-free is the most important aspect for her.

"It’s going pretty well. Things are going as they’re supposed to go. I am super happy that I’ve been pain-free. That was the most important part. I think it took forever. I think everybody’s expecting me to give them news, but I am working out every day, trying to get back into the ring as soon as possible, and if it’s possible. That’s what I’m trying to do," Rosa said. [H/T - Fightful]

Travoris Black🤟🏿 @kingblaq80

Forbidden Door

June 26, 2022



The only women's match of the night!



This is for all my Twitter friends! I hope you enjoy this video!



Please share!

#AEW

#ForbiddenDoor Thunder Rosa vs. Toni StormForbidden DoorJune 26, 2022The only women's match of the night!This is for all my Twitter friends! I hope you enjoy this video!Please share! Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm🔥Forbidden Door🚪June 26, 2022The only women's match of the night!This is for all my Twitter friends! I hope you enjoy this video!Please share!#AEW#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/7pY15AUj2H

Recently, Rosa made a brief appearance on the May 10 episode of Dynamite, and she has also been advertised for AEW Collision, sparking hopes among fans for her imminent return.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants former women's champions to squash their beef

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray has urged Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker to put aside their differences and collaborate on-screen. While backstage conflicts are not uncommon in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the rivalry between the former women's champions has been widely discussed.

During an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray appealed to Rosa and Baker, imploring them to come together and deliver their highly anticipated matches that fans crave.

"'Dear Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, get on the same page and give us the matches that we as fans are clamoring for, want, and deserve. X, O, X, O, Uncle Bully... Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, with everything going on, is the biggest women's match that can happen in AEW right now. End of story, and I'm pretty good when it comes to this booking stuff. There's real-life animosity, there's storytelling animosity, and they work well together. They've proved it." Bully said.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW A heated exchange between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! A heated exchange between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/UaeFkfeoyC

Fans are waiting for Rosa's return and the possibility of a showdown between the former women's champion and Baker in AEW.

