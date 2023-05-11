Popular AEW star returns to Dynamite after 259 days

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is one of the superstars who was out of action due to an injury. She has been out of action since August 24, 2022, so fans have been in anticipation of the return of the superstar.

In her absence from the ring, Rosa has contributed to other departments in the company. She was recently seen on the Spanish broadcast team as a color commentator. The former AEW Women's Champion has been said to contribute to backstage developments for both Dynamite and Rampage.

It has been eight months since Rosa was seen on the Wednesday show, so it was a surprise when the former Women's champion made an appearance. Rosa seemed to be intent on talking to Tony Khan as she was seen heading to and then entering the AEW President's office.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWDynamite Thunder Rosa is back, and she also wants to talk with Tony Khan! Thunder Rosa is back, and she also wants to talk with Tony Khan! 👀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lmHnkTvJ7O

Considering that there have been reports that Rosa might require surgery for her injury, this has come as a surprise to most. No one has any clue whether Rosa would be nearing her in-ring return or if she were to miss extra time due to the surgery. An appearance on Dynamite definitely shakes things up.

What do you think is next for Thunder Rosa? Let us know in the comments section what you think is next for the superstar.

