Major AEW star still not medically cleared to return, may require surgery - Reports

According to recent reports, there is a backstage concern among officials at AEW that Thunder Rosa may require surgery for her back injury.

Rosa has been out of action for eight months and has not competed in a match since last year's August 10 episode of Dark: Elevation. Despite being forced to relinquish her title, she has not had surgery for her injury. She has instead returned to AEW in a non-wrestling capacity as part of the broadcast team providing Spanish commentary.

Rosa recently shared an update with fans, revealing that she has tried to get back into the ring, but is still experiencing pain from her injury.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Thunder Rosa is still not cleared and there are concerns that she may require surgery before she can return to wrestling.

If Thunder Rosa does indeed require surgery, this could lead to a further delay in her return, as she would need time to recover.

AEW President Tony Khan admits heat between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker

Tony Khan has acknowledged the legitimate heat between wrestlers Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, and he doesn't believe they will ever be friends.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan hinted at the possibility of more storylines between the two athletes in the future.

"Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are not going to ever be friends and they are not ever going to get along. As for what the future is with them, I would say it's probably gonna be an intense rivalry for as long as both of them are wrestling. These are not two people that are ever gonna be buddies but it's something to follow for sure. Thunder Rosa, we look forward to having her back in the ring," Khan said.

While Baker has faced criticism after her appearance on All Access, where she spoke about her issues with La Mera Mera, fans' perception of Rosa has been positive.

Meanwhile, Rosa has been off the roster due to injury but has been working on backstage issues during her time away.

How has AEW's Women's Division been affected by Thunder Rosa's absence? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

