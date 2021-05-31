Sammy Guevara steals the show as Inner Circle win Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing

Tonight during the co-main event of AEW Double or Nothing, The Inner Circle pulled off a massive victory against the Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match.

Sammy Guevara undoubtedly emerged as the star of the night, and with that the Inner Circle stays together as a unit. One could have predicted the result by seeing the Inner Circle's amazing entrance. The Chris Jericho-led group made their way to the ring by rappelling down from the top of the stadium.

Both teams brawled in and out of the stadium. Chris Jericho and MJF hit each other out before entering a room with a couple of Jacksonville Jaguars officials, who gave Jericho a couple of rugby balls and laptop which AEW's Demo God used to assault MJF.

Jake Hager and Wardlow ripped each other apart with weapons inside the food area. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears displayed their athleticism in an area where chairs were kept. They both then used ladders and chairs to try and gain the upper hand on one another.

Meanwhile, FTR, Santana and Ortiz were spotted at a nightclub where Tully Blanchard offered them drinks before they brawled out.

The camera then cuts to Chris Jericho, who stappled a 'thank you' note onto the forehead of MJF, before ripping it out almost immediately. They fought back into the Daily's Place arena, where MJF almost threw Jericho off the balcony.

AEW had callbacks to certain scenes from last year's Stadium Stampede throughout the contest this time around. Turning the tables from last year, it was Sammy Guevara chasing Shawn Spears down with a golf cart.

In the closing moments of the match, The Chairman used steel chairs to put down The Spanish God in the middle of the AEW ring. However, Sammy fought back hard and hit Spears with a massive top rope splash to steal the victory for his team.

With that, Sammy Guevara redeemed himself from last year's loss in the Stadium Stampede match and ensured that The Inner Circle aren't going to have to disband just yet.

What's next for the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite?

The match was by far one of the most amazing bouts of the night. The Inner Circle overcame the biggest roadblock in their careers and showed why they are the top faction in AEW.

Now it remains to be seen what's next for the Inner Circle group. The rivalry with the Pinnacle seems to be over for now. Chris Jericho can now focus on other things in AEW.

Maybe a bigger push for Sammy Guevara is on the cards too. Proud and Powerful may even finally get a proper run at the tag team titles.

The upcoming fallout episode of AEW Dynamite is going to be crucial and we will find out what's next for the members of the Inner Circle.

Did you enjoy the Sammy Guevara's performance in the Stadium Stampede match tonight? Do you think Proud & Powerful deserve a proper run at the titles? Sound off in the comment section below.