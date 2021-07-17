"Insanely over" - AEW star reveals why Vince McMahon insisted on having him back in WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy recently claimed it was Vince McMahon who insisted that Hardy Boyz return to WWE in 2017, on the roaring success of the Broken Hardy gimmick.

Matt Hardy developed the said persona during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. It quickly struck a chord with fans, making him and Jeff Hardy, in his Brother Nero persona, two of the most "over" stars in the business. The act became so popular that even WWE couldn't ignore its growing influence, paving the way for Matt and Jeff's return to the company at WrestleMania 33.

The AEW star tweeted that the buzz for the Broken Hardy gimmick was so strong that WWE's head-honcho ensured that he and Jeff were back under WWE's umbrella. He further stated that despite insisting on getting them back, Vince McMahon didn't understand the act very well.

"The massive viral buzz behind #BROKEN Matt is 100% why Vince insisted we return. WWE knew it was my brainchild. Jeff’s 1 of the most popular ever, but I’m good on my own. VKM wanted us at WWE, cuz we were insanely over. Even though he didn’t understand why, same as Bullet Club," tweeted Matt Hardy

Though fans were excited to see Matt and Jeff Hardy bring their new personas to WWE, it's safe to say things didn't pan out as expected. The AEW star eventually departed the company in 2020 owing to creative disagreements.

Matt Hardy also used the Broken Hardy gimmick in AEW

Similar to WWE, Matt Hardy's Broken Hardy gimmick also failed to connect well with AEW. The most prominent reason for the lackluster reaction to the persona was the absence of live crowds, an element vital to the supernatural character.

A few months later, Matt Hardy took up the Big Money Matt persona and has done well for himself in the company since then. On the most recent AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Hardy competed against fellow WWE veteran Christian Cage in a well-received contest.

Edited by Vedant Jain