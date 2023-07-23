An insulting fan sign about John Cena was spotted during the main event of Collision.

The team of CM Punk and Darby Allin faced Christian Cage and Ricky Starks in the main event of AEW Collision. The match ended with Ricky Starks scoring a pinfall over Darby Allin with the assistance of the ropes, similar to his pinfall on CM Punk last week in the Owen Hart's Foundation tournament final.

A picture of a fan sign reading "John Cena is a Con Artist" surfaced on the internet, with CM Punk in the foreground. The sign was displayed on the show's telecast and garnered interesting fan reactions on Twitter.

Some of the fans didn't like the sign and were intrigued to know why Cena was being called a con artist.

Matt Brannigan @Matthew_Who Intrigued by the "John Cena is a con artist" sign. You would have to feel pretty strongly about it to take that sign to an AEW show. #AEWCollision

Gina @Gina_Banina @sportofwrestlin How is @JohnCena a con artist?

Others were amused by the sign and wondered how was it allowed inside an AEW arena, with one fan even praising the cameraman.

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

Give that cameraman a raise.

#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/c30V1wVRKe That JOHN CENA IS A CON-ARTIST SIGN and CM PUNK LOLGive that cameraman a raise.

During his time in the WWE, CM Punk had a storied rivalry with John Cena, and the two came face to face many times for title and non-title clashes. Punk delivered his famous 'pipebomb' promo in 2011 on the 16-time WWE World Champion, which was a monologue about his frustrations with the company.

John Cena has shifted to a lighter WWE schedule

For the last few years, John Cena is working a part-time schedule and making sporadic appearances in WWE. Cena made his WWE television debut in 2002, and after being a regular in the company for around 15 years, The Franchise Player went on to build an acting career in Hollywood, working in movies like Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, Fast and Furious, etc.

Cena's most recent appearance came at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, where he delivered an in-ring promo for the UK fans and had a brief segment with Grayson Waller.

The Doctor of Thuganomics last wrestled a match on Night one of Wrestlemania 39, where he challenged Austin Theory for his United States Championship in a losing effort, as Theory beat Cena after hitting him with a low blow behind the referee's back.

Do you want to see Cena back for one more run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars