Interesting backstage details about Chris Jericho-MJF musical segment revealed

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and MJF in one of the most unique segments in the short-lived history of the promotion. The "Le Dinner Debonair" segment saw them meeting up for a steak dinner and eventually led to a duet featuring the two wrestlers.

The fans took to social media immediately and the reaction seemed to be quite mixed.

Soon after Dynamite came to an end, Chris Jericho came out to the entrance ramp to address the fans.

He also offered a few interesting backstage details about the segment.

"If you only knew what we went through to get that up on air. Basically, we had that ready to go about 22 minutes before it aired. And we filmed last night until 2 AM, so you never know what's gonna happen on live TV," he said.

Here is pt. 2 of Chris Jericho speaking to the crowd after the show and talking about #LeDinnerDebonair #AEWDynamite 10.21.20. He definitely looked over at me a few times. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/26KBaw6FsW — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@christina_tries) October 22, 2020

Chris Jericho and MJF's dinner segment is grabbing tons of attention

Regardless of whether the fans loved it or hated it, the Le Dinner Debonair segment featuring Chris Jericho and MJF has certainly led to people talking about it.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Renee Young are just two of several wrestling personalities that loved the segment.

Chris Jericho has always made a point to present something out of the ordinary to the fans, and he seems to be doing a pretty good job at it.