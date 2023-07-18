Interesting name reached out to Tony Khan to offer advice after AEW Battle of the Belts' feed halted

A popular pro wrestling journalist recently claimed he had contacted AEW president Tony Khan during the Battle of the Belts VII following the technical difficulties. The personality is none other than Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

This past Saturday night following AEW Collision was the seventh edition of the Battle of the Belts. The opening match of the special event featured Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie in a match for the Women's World Championship.

As the match neared its end, the broadcast had a major issue, and many missed the ending. The wrestling world was puzzled as they were unaware of what had happened. AEW's broadcast team then revealed that there was a satellite outage in Canada that caused the issue.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation.

Meltzer claimed that he had contacted AEW president Tony Khan shortly after the issue with the feed. Even as he was contacting Khan, the wrestling journalist was unsure how much the Jacksonville-based promotion knew about the technical difficulties.

“They missed the finish of the Taya Valkyrie – Toni Storm match. I actually — I don’t know what they knew, I kinda presumed they knew everything. I don’t know if they knew when it went out is what I’m saying."

He mentioned that he had advised Khan to share an update regarding the result of the match and also suggested that a replay should be played if possible.

"They may have, I just know that sent a message to Tony Khan and I go ‘You’ve got to tell’ — because when they came back they didn’t tell people the finish, I think they thought people knew the finish — They came back and were doing the next thing and I said ‘You’ve got to tell people who won that match because we don’t know, and if you get a chance you should put the finish on. Which they did end up putting the finish on right at the end of the show,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

What happened in the AEW Women's World Title match at Battle of the Belts VII?

This past Saturday was the first time Taya Valkyrie and Toni Storm wrestled each other in a one-on-one match.

The match was made official last Wednesday on Dynamite after The Outcast interrupted La Wera Loca as she celebrated her win.

During their match, people watching from their respective homes got a constant back-and-forth between the two former WWE Superstars.

As the feed went out, Valkyrie attempted to hit her signature move to pick up the win. But Storm managed to counter. As the referee checked up on the New Zealander, Ruby Soho attacked La Wera Loca. The women's champion capitalized to hit a piledriver and picked up the win.

Valkyrie has had four title opportunities in AEW; unfortunately, she has lost every opportunity.



