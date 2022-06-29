"The greatest professional wrestler to ever live" - Jon Moxley names 5-time WWE World Champion as one of his favorite wrestlers

Jon Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Forbidden Door earlier this week to win the Interim AEW World Championship. The former WWE star, who is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, opened up about fellow faction member Bryan Danielson in the post-Forbidden Door media scrum.

Speaking about his stablemate, Moxley called Danielson one of his favorite wrestlers of all time. The Purveyor of Violence also praised The American Dragon by calling him a good father.

"For my money, and my opinion, the greatest professional wrestler to ever live, to ever do it in the ring, is Bryan Danielson and it's crazy... he's my partner," said Moxley. "I get to tag-team with him, you know? Also, he's one of my favorite wrestlers ever, like legit, on my top list of two or three or four whatever, he's in that group of my favorite wrestlers to watch ever. It's almost like two different... there's like one of my favorite wrestlers to watch, Bryan Danielson, who's right up there with my all-time favorite like Bret Hart and stuff and then there's Bryan, my friend, who's like all eco-friendly and s***. He's like a good father and all this and we have similar interests. That's almost like two separate people. Sometimes I have to pinch myself out there, I get to team with one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. That's pretty cool, man. [14:48 - 15:49]

Jon Moxley praised AEW's latest signing, Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, made his AEW debut at Forbidden Door as Zack Sabre Jr's mystery opponent, and he won the hard-fought match. At the end of the show, he came to the ring to help his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members when they were attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jon Moxley spoke highly of Castagnoli during the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, as he commended the former WWE star's attributes inside the ring and his traits as a person.

"Claudio, just as a physical...I mean, I'm convinced he's an alien, like, there's no way he's that strong and that fast and also he's smart and he's nice, he speaks four laguages and he's got this perfect crazy superhero body and like there's no way... it's crazy, his ability in the ring," said Jon Moxley. [16:10 to 16:29]

Castagnoli will join his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in the Blood and Guts Match on this Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

