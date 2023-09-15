Internal reaction to Jade Cargill leaving AEW for WWE, Update on if she will be protected - Reports

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is reportedly heading to WWE after her All Elite contract is up, and there is more news on her potential plans in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jade Cargill has been the talk of the town among the internet wrestling community ever since the report regarding her finishing up with AEW and being WWE-bound began circulating. It was later reported that Jade would debut directly on the main roster if she were to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reflected on Jade possibly beginning with the WWE main roster, he said that the 31-year-old may not be experienced like other women on the roster. However, she has the look, and good workers can make her look good.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, more details regarding Cargill's potential WWE arrival came to light. From the backstage news to the negotiations, all were revealed in the report by WON:

"Those in WWE believed she [Jade Cargill] was coming and that it would be on the main roster rather than developmental, but I could see that going either way. Another person in WWE described it to us as that her name was being talked about a lot, but the deal was not completed at press time. The money it would take to get her would have been far more than they pay those in developmental. One person in WWE described this as coming out of the blue, but that they do expect her to be coming in."

Jade Cargill may not be protected in WWE like she was in AEW

During her AEW run, Jade Cargill was one of the most dominant wrestlers on the roster, as she held the TBS women's title for over 500+ days, with over 50+ successful defenses. However, she may not be that much protected in the WWE if she decides to go there, according to the same WON report:

"There are several factors involved here including money. Cargill was probably protected more in AEW than she would be in WWE, but that’s not to be sure."

Moreover, Jade's addition to the WWE women's roster promises to be a breath of fresh air as she has the look and physique of a star. Triple H's leadership could propel her to new heights as well.

Henceforth, only time will tell whether the former TBS Champion will be seen on the biggest wrestling promotion somewhere down the line.