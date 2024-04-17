Internal "rumblings" of a big upcoming announcement involving AEW's Renee Paquette - Reports

Renowned backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is set to embark on a new project in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 38-year-old joined AEW in 2022 after spending eight successful years in the Stamford-based promotion.

A recent report in Wrestling Observer has disclosed that Paquette and fellow backstage interviewer, RJ City, are set to work on a new project in AEW. The report further claimed that the project will be launched next month in May.

"Heard some rumblings that Renee and RJ City have been working on a project that has gotten the green light. Expect to see it announced soon with a mid-May release date," wrote Andrew Zarian (WON).

RJ City also hosts the Hey! (EW) talk show on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Renee Paquette shares a proud moment with her husband, Jon Moxley!

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley went one-on-one with Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW Windy City Riot for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The former Shield member defeated his opponent to walk out of the arena as the new champion.

In the process, the former Dean Ambrose became the first professional wrestler to claim the WWE, AEW, and IWGP World Heavyweight Titles.

It was a very intense match, and Moxley's face was completely covered in blood by the time the encounter ended. Following a grueling match, Renee Paquette met with her husband backstage and celebrated his victory with a photo.

Paquette shared the photo on her official Instagram account.

"The NEW IWGP World Heavyweight Champ!!!!! History maker. Proud wife moment, @jonmoxley @njpw_global," she wrote.

Renee and Moxley met during their time in the Stamford-based promotion. They started dating in 2013 and got married in 2017 in Las Vegas. The couple has a child together (a daughter named Nora Murphy Good), who was born in June 2021. While Moxley left WWE in 2019, Renee followed suit a year later.

