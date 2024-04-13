Renee Paquette is a proud spouse. Her husband, Jon Moxley, recently won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and joined an elite class of wrestlers who have won World Titles in both WWE and NJPW.

Mox dueled with Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW special, Windy City Riot, and won the match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. After the hard-hitting bout, Paquette posted pictures with her husband on her social profile.

Paquette and Jon Moxley have been in a relationship since 2013 when both of them worked for WWE. Paquette was an interviewer and presenter for the Stamford-based company from 2012 to 2020. She does the same in AEW and joined the company in 2022. Moxley was with WWE from early 2011 to 2019. Debuting with The Shield, Dean Ambrose was part of many top storylines in the promotion. He even won the WWE Championship in 2016, before jumping ship to AEW in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Paquette and Moxley have been through thick and thin, and she was one of the first people to rush to her husband's side when he suffered a concussion last year at AEW: Grand Slam in a match with Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship.

Tony Khan congratulates Jon Moxley on creating a record

AEW President Tony Khan has congratulated Jon Moxley for creating a record of being the only wrestler to win the World Championships in three wrestling promotions, AEW, WWE, and NJPW.

"Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city Chicago and same arena @WintrustArena where he won his first ever @AEW Championship.Congratulations @njpwglobalon a great show tonight!" he posted.

Expand Tweet

The match itself was a grueling one, and one that Moxley had himself asked for. Moxley and Naito had previously dueled with each other at the G1 Climax in 2019. Mox made an appearance at Sakura Genesis this year and demanded a rematch, and that match happened last night at Windy City Riot, the NJPW special.

It remains to be seen if Khan has something special planned for Moxley in AEW.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Wil Renee Paquette get a greater role in AEW programming? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion