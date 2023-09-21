[Photo] Tony Khan, Renee Paquette, and others look worried outside Jon Moxley's trailer after injury scare

Following his injury scare earlier tonight, many members of the AEW roster were seen waiting outside Jon Moxley's trailer, possibly waiting for news regarding his condition.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Moxley took on Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship. It was a great match from the opening bell, with the two different wrestling styles clashing in the ring. However, Mox suffered a concussion during the conclusion of the match, which led to an unplanned result.

Moments after, Jon Moxley was checked by the medical team and ringside doctors. He was able to make it to his trailer, where people spotted his wife Renee Paquette, Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and AEW President Tony Khan patiently waiting.

Check out the photo below:

Expand Tweet

Judging by the tense moments following the match, there was clearly something wrong, and the match end may not have deviated from what was originally planned.

What happened right after Jon Moxley's match?

Right after what seemed to be an uncoordinated finish due to Jon Moxley's possible injury, he was seen to be dazed and not as responsive, clearly not in good condition.

The Purveyor of Violence was immediately checked by the medical staff, and he was able to walk through his own strength backstage, where he was checked by ringside doctor Michael Sampson.

It was revealed that the former AEW World Champion possibly sustained a concussion when he took a bump from the Piledriver, and this led to his condition to end the match.

Expand Tweet

It was nice to see that AEW staff was quick to respond to the situation, and all of the people close to Mox were present during this abrupt situation.

We at Sportskeeda wish the former AEW World Champion a speedy recovery and hope his condition isn't as bad as it seems.

What are your thoughts on all the happenings concerning Mox? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star