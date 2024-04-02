"Irresponsible" - CM Punk lashes out at AEW over All In 2023

CM Punk has shared massive details about how things panned out during All In 2023, which marked his final appearance for the company before his firing.

It's no secret that The Second City Saint's All Elite Wrestling was marked with several controversies. Though he debuted for the company amid much fanfare in 2021, just over two years later, he was gone from the promotion.

Now, Punk opened up about how he was disappointed not to have found anyone at the airport to pick him up in London for All In 2023, where he took on Samoa Joe during an interview with The MMA Hour. CM Punk added that he looked at the brighter side and chose to have fun by traveling all the way to the hotel by himself.

For those unaware, CM Punk got into a backstage fight with Jack Perry at the pay-per-view, which led to his firing from AEW. Punk had won his match against Samoa Joe at All In 2023, which was the last time fans saw him in the company.

A few months later, he made his sensational WWE return at Survivor Series 2023. Punk is currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained at Royal Rumble 2024.

