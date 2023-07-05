"Is that Aquaman?" - Fan adds Roman Reigns to AEW Fight Forever, and the reactions are hilarious

There is no bigger name in the wrestling world right now than Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief, as he is fondly referred to, has gone on to transcend WWE, and fans love to acknowledge him.

So it was only natural for fans to make a Reigns model when AEW released their latest Fight Forever video game. A Twitter user named Adam Goldberg posted a hilarious model of The Tribal Chief that looks more like Hollywood star Jason Momoa than Roman Reigns.

The post features a CAW that looks like Roman Reigns with a familiar chest tattoo and red glove. But the facial features are where it gets interesting, as it resembles Aquaman. The in-game announcer call the model "Roman Rey," as it would not be possible for the game engine to say Reigns’ full name.

Fight Forever is AEW's first game. It still has a long way to go to reach the lengths of WWE2K23 when it comes to gameplay. But it is commendable to see the lengths to which fans will go to see their favorite wrestler in the new game.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities and had some hilarious responses.

"Is that Aquaman?!"

Roman Reigns once took a dig at Jason Momoa

Roman Reigns has gone from strength to strength ever since he became The Tribal Chief. Gone are the days when he would struggle to cut promos. These days, the uber-confident Head of the Table not only cuts better promos but has fans react to everything he says.

During a WWE house show in 2021, when The Bloodline was taking on Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio & Xavier Woods, a fan shouted, "Roman, I loved you in Aquaman."

Reigns then turned around and said:

"It woulda made more money if I was in it too."

Jason Momoa was also asked by wrestling expert Chris Van Vliet if people told him that he looked like the wrestler, to which the Aquaman actor replied:

"I've had it a couple of times. I haven't had the honor of meeting him yet."

Reigns will sooner or later follow in the footsteps of his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and become a full-time Hollywood star. With his foray into acting with Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, it will be interesting to see what would happen if The Tribal Chief and Aquaman ever came face to face.

