Is Athena (fka Ember Moon) married? AEW star’s love life explored

Athena is one of the most popular wrestlers on AEW's women's roster. She made her debut on the indie circuit back in 2007 and became one of the most dominant forces in ROH until 2015. The War Goddess then moved on to NXT and devastated the opposition as Ember Moon.

She quickly captured the NXT Women's Championship and had a reign as NXT Women's Tag Team Champion as well. The Fallen Goddess joined the AEW roster in 2022 and has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since.

While she has achieved a lot in her professional life, her personal life is full of joy and love as well. Athena has a unique personality, and she stands out on any roster.

The AEW star met the love of her life, Matthew Palmer, in 2015 when both were on the roster of Shine International Wrestling. She and Palmer dated for nine years before he proposed to her at an indie wrestling event by Inspire Pro. The two were engaged in 2017, and married in 2018. The couple have not had kids as of yet.

Athena had a unique reaction to Jade Cargill's return to AEW

Jade Cargill only just made her return to AEW, and there are already rumors that she will be joining WWE.

When Cargill made an explosive reappearance and attacked Kris Statlander, the crowd and some of her peers went wild with their reactions - including Athena.

She tweeted:

"@aew Welcome back MI$$ that B*tch Aka @Jade_Cargill. I can't wait to see yall run this match back!!! #JadevsStat2"

With Cargill's contract ending, she is set to face Statlander in a clash for the TBS Championship on Rampage.

