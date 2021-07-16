Who is Ember Moon's husband?

Ember Moon is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE NXT. The superstar is a former NXT Women's Champion as well as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

While she went up to the main roster in the past, following her injury, she returned to WWE NXT and has been a regular part of shows since then.

Apart from her professional career, let's take a look at her personal life. Ember Moon is married to fellow professional wrestler Matthew Palmer.

When did Ember Moon and Matthew Palmer marry?

Ember Moon and Matthew Palmer had a long relationship before they got married. After nine years of dating each other, Matthew Palmer proposed to Ember Moon inside the ring at an Inspire Pro Wrestling indie event. They got engaged in 2017, but they married the next year.

Fans can see the proposal from Palmer here:

Ember Moon married Palmer on November 3, 2018. Ember Moon posted about it on her Twitter account.

A massive shout out to @SteveKayeLV and @HardRockHotelLV for creating an amazing experience for us this past week. thank you for the memories and a fun time! pic.twitter.com/ffdnABz9Ew — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 3, 2018

Ember Moon, who is a massive fan of comic books, as well as the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones franchise, added elements of fantasy to her wedding. They wore themed costumes on their happy day.

Congratulations to two of my best friends @PalmerIsLost and @WWEEmberMoon on their wedding day pic.twitter.com/HbyVQ9oXV9 — HBCade from a distance (@JasonCade_) November 3, 2018

Fans and fellow wrestlers congratulated the happy couple on Twitter.

Matthew Palmer once called out Nia Jax for being unsafe

Nia Jax is not the most well-liked superstar thanks to several stars receiving injuries while wrestling her. But Ember Moon's husband, Matthew Palmer, once called her out for being an unsafe worker.

Matthew Palmer reportedly tweeted during an episode of RAW, when Moon and Ronda Rousey were teaming up to face Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax. While the tweet was deleted, Palmer called out Jax, saying she was an "unsafe moron."

Matthew Palmer's tweet

It was not clear if Jax had injured Moon at any point, but Palmer's tweet appeared to refer to such an occurrence.

Palmer and Moon have been married for more than two years now and regularly post pictures together on social media.

