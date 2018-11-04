WWE News: Ember Moon Gets Married To Independent Star (Photos)

Congratulations go out to the happily married pair!

What's the story?

Ember Moon has been rising up the ranks ever since she made her debut in the main roster. And now, she has more reason to celebrate, because she just got married to the love of her life!

Ember Moon and independent star, Matthew Palmer, tied the knot recently. What made the occasion even more special was that it was a Game of Thrones/Harry Potter themed wedding ceremony.

In case you didn't know...

Ember Moon was one of the most popular stars in NXT who had a fabulous rivalry with Asuka. She was called up to the RAW brand and remains a fan favourite, for the WWE Universe.

She had an impressive showing at the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution. Unfortunately, she was eliminated and Nia Jax went on to win the entire thing. It's only a matter of time before Moon receives a title shot, according to many fans.

The heart of the matter

Ember Moon incorporates an element of fantasy in her gimmick and it is no surprise that she is a fan of the Harry Potter and the Game of Thrones franchise. There were many posts on Twitter that gave us a look at the unique wedding ceremony.

A massive shout out to @SteveKayeLV and @HardRockHotelLV for creating an amazing experience for us this past week. thank you for the memories and a fun time! pic.twitter.com/ffdnABz9Ew — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 3, 2018

This is an even better look at what the ceremony actually looked like, posted by Jason Cade on his Twitter account. As one can see the happy couple seemed to be completely at home, with the unique theme.

Congratulations to two of my best friends @PalmerIsLost and @WWEEmberMoon on their wedding day pic.twitter.com/HbyVQ9oXV9 — Jason Cade has a BAD ATTITUDE (@JasonCade_) November 3, 2018

As one would expect, fans wrote in and congratulated the happy pair. And so did Ember Moon's peers. Natalya was one of the first to congratulate Moon.

Awwww! Congrats!!! I’m so happy for you ♥️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 3, 2018

What's next?

Ember Moon is considered to be one of the most promising superstars in the RAW women's division. It remains to be seen how she figures into a division dominated by Ronda Rousey. But the cream always rises to the top and Moon should receive her due soon.

