Is Billy Gunn the oldest star to win AEW title?

AEW veteran Billy Gunn is one of the greatest performers to step foot in the wrestling ring, with a career spanning almost three decades. The veteran teamed up with The Acclaimed to defeat The House of Black and capture the AEW World Trios Championship tonight at All In.

Billy Gunn winning a title at this point in his career is shocking as he recently hinted at retiring on an episode of Collision when he left his wrestling boots in the ring.

The title win makes Billy Gunn the oldest star to hold any title in All Elite Wrestling. This is certainly not the first time that Gunn has held championship gold as the veteran is a former multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion and also an Intercontinental Champion.

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that Billy Gunn can still go in the ring and perform at a level that fans around the world appreciate.

We will have to wait and see how the company books The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn's trios title reign in the future.