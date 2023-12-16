Is a former WWE star leaving Tony Khan's promotion? Looking back at what went down at ROH Final Battle

At ROH Final Battle 2023, a former WWE Superstar put everything on the line in what seemed to be her biggest challenge in her reign as the champion. But what happened when the ROH Women's World Champion Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, defended her title against her "minion" Billie Starkz?

Starkz was once the mentee of Athena, but after not getting any recognition, she took matters into her own hands and went after her ambitions. Tonight's match was the culmination of all the months she has had to endure being Athena's minion.

The former WWE Superstar stood as not only the longest-reigning Women's World Champion in ROH's history but also someone who had amassed a perfect 43-0 record in Ring of Honor, so the odds were in her favor. She was confident in herself and even teased leaving ROH if she lost her match.

Both women put everything on the line, as neither star showed any signs of slowing down during the match. In the end, the craftiness of Athena pulled through.

During a great exchange of maneuvers from both stars, the former WWE Superstar used her opponent's momentum to lock her in a submission hold and forced her to tap out.

Hence, Athena's reign as a champion for more than 370 days continues. After the match, she finally acknowledged her minion and the two stars shared an embrace after what was an intense match, to say the least.



