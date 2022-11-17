"Is he going to be the top guy like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns?" - AEW personality reflects on former WWE star's career

AEW personality William Regal reflected on former WWE star Damien Sandow's wrestling career, stating that it should have been much bigger than it ended up being.

Aron Stevens, known as Damien Sandow in WWE, is a highly talented wrestler who seemed destined for greatness. He won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2013 and fans expected the win to propel him to the main event. However, he failed his cash-in against John Cena and has never been seen as a main event threat since.

Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, the Blackpool Combat Club member opened up about Sandow's career, calling him a perfect player for any show.

"I do believe Damien Sandow was — he was far better than his career ended up being," said Regal. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special in everything he was given. If anything, that's why I liked him so much, he was like me. Is he going to be the top guy like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns? Maybe not. Is he going to be a perfect player on your show, do anything, and make anything work? Yes."

The AEW manager went on to reveal that he had expected Sandow to be a top level talent for years to come.

"I don't like to say certain things but that was — I always thought that he would have a job in wrestling, at a high level, forever. When I say 'high level,' I mean in a top company, because he could do anything and blend in with anybody." (h/t Fightful)

AEW's William Regal praised former WWE tag team champion Damien Sandow further

William Regal went on to praise Sandow even more, citing Sandow's ability to provide comic relief inside a wrestling ring.

"He can pull off good comedy, and I like to consider myself one of those. he was just brilliant at it," Regal continued. "The others have gone on to do well. The guys you mentioned became The Shield and look what's happened to them. They were all great and I think the world of all of them. They were all great to be around at that point in time. In FCW, there were always polite, respectful, asked the right questions, and did the right things. Damien Sandow was just the one that got away." (h/t Fightful)

Since his WWE exit, Stevens has wrestled for NWA and IMPACT Wrestling. As for William Regal, he will likely play a significant role in the upcoming AEW World Championship clash between MJF and Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear.

