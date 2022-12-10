"Is this a good thing for Tony’s public perception?" - WWE veteran explains how Vince McMahon is different from AEW president 

Vince McMahon ran WWE in a very different way compared to how AEW President Tony Khan runs his.

Jim Cornette recently compared the way Vince McMahon and Tony Khan treat talent in their respective companies. While the former head booker of WWE ruled with an iron fist, the Jaguars boss is reported to be a more lenient leader.

However, Jim Cornette believes this may not necessarily be a good thing. The former WWE manager said the following:

"If the guys can just willy-nilly say on Twitter or out in public in front of God and everybody, yeah, Tony goes out and parties with all the guys and they do this and that and they stay up all night and you know, if you’re in that clique, then you get preferential treatment. And even if they’re not getting preferential treatment, because they’re in that clique, you’ve still established that the boss is staying up all night partying with the f*cking guys." Jim Cornette said. (h/t: itrwrestling)

Cornette's opinions may hold some weight amongst the general public's perception of the AEW boss.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on Vince McMahon leaving the company

Ric Flair recently opened up on how the 77-year old leaving the Stamford-based promotion affected him.

“I’m heartbroken that he is not there anymore... I don’t know the story. I don’t know any more than you do, but I just know that he lived and loved that business. I hope that he is, you know, finding his way without it. Cause when you put so much time into, I mean, I know how it’s still hard for me to walk away from it.” [H/T BodySlam.net]

Vince McMahon came under fire after the Wall Street Journal released a number of articles about him. The articles claimed that the former WWE Head of Creative used huge sums of company funds as hush money.

Shortly after, the former Royal Rumble winner announced that he was retiring. His son-in-law Paul Levesque (Triple H) took control of all creative decisions.

