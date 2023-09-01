Is Jack Perry becoming a liability for AEW? Former WWE General Manager makes interesting comment (Exclusive)

Former WWE General Manager Teddy Long has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

The 26-year-old was reportedly involved in an argument with CM Punk on an episode of Collision after Perry wanted to use real glass as part of a segment. Punk put a stop to the idea, and the two men allegedly got into a heated exchange.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis with Bill Apter. Teddy Long believes that Jack Perry is putting himself at risk by ignoring the safety protocols.

"It will be a little different, too, in our business because if you're told not to go through a windshield that has real glass, you're taking chances of hurting yourself. You can do real damage to your own self. So that's what I think the WWE is looking out for, not only what's gonna cause problems for the fans, but you're going to cause problems for yourself," Long said. [8:00 - 8:16]

Furthermore, he said that Perry's actions are posing a potential risk for AEW:

"You become a liability. Now, if something happened to you, they gotta send you to the hospital. They gotta pay all your hospital bills to some nonsense that you were told not to do, so it just doesn't make any sense to me to just put your own self in danger, you know. But these young kids... you know, they're kind of hard-hitting. So I guess this is, it is what it is," Long said. [8:17 - 8:37]

WWE veteran thinks AEW should fire Jack Perry to send a message after incident with CM Punk

Jim Cornette has weighed in on the recent incident involving Jack Perry and CM Punk at All In.

Speaking on an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran said he doesn't understand why AEW President Tony Khan is letting these backstage incidents happen.

"I don’t know if Tony will realize that he’s continuing to let these jack***es do this or whether he just thinks this is stuff that happens and there’s nothing he can do about it," said Cornette.

He continued:

"Fire the f**king little goof. Send a message. ‘Look, I don’t care if ya’ll have a problem and you want to talk about it in the back, then that’s fine. Well, I’ll sit down. But the next person that does s**t on the air, I’m firing them just like I fired [Jack Perry]. Get it?’ That would send a message." [H/T PW Mania]

It has been reported that Punk and Perry are suspended as AEW investigates the altercation.

