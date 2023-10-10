"Is Michael [Cole] trying to get punched in the face?" - Top RAW Superstar's wife sends an ominous message to WWE announcer

Top WWE RAW Superstar's wife has warned Michael Cole for questioning her husband. The star in question is none other than Brandi Rhodes.

At Fastlane, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso emerged victorious, winning the coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating Finn Balor and Damien Priest of the Judgement Day.

The celebration of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso took an unexpected turn on the latest episode of RAW when Michael Cole interviewed them. The latter questioned Cody about his reluctance to pursue the world title, his original goal of finishing the story, and whether he was afraid to go after Roman Reigns because he would fail to defeat him again.

Michael Cole's comments, questioning Cody Rhodes about his fear of The Tribal Chief, didn't sit well with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, who took to Twitter, asking whether the veteran was trying to get punched in the face.

"Is Michael trying to get punched in the face? Or...?," she tweeted.

Check out the screenshot of the tweet below.

Brandi Rhodes sends a warning to Michael Cole.

This is not the first time Brandi Rhodes has come to Cody's defense. A few months ago, she also issued a warning to Rhea Ripley when she interfered in his match.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.