"Is it really worth it?" - Vince Russo explains why AEW star's merch is too offensive (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo has weighed in on whether a recent piece of AEW merchandise was too controversial to sell.

The shirt in question featured former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. sporting a black eye after the vicious beating she sustained at the hands of The Outcasts.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo talked about the controversial shirt and stated that the backlash it has garnered might not be worth it in the long term.

"Britt Baker's great, but outside of the bubble, who the heck knows who Britt Baker is, right? So if you see somebody wearing a shirt like this, yeah bro it's going to be highly offensive. Especially man, think about it, if you're a woman that's being beaten and you're in the closest. Or if you're a kid and you saw your dad beat--it's going to be highly offensive. So you've just got to ask yourself at the end of the day: Is it really worth it? Like how many t-shirts are you going to sell that--is all the backlash you're going to get, is that going to be worth it bro?" [0:56 to 1:36]

Baker's shirt has not been seen on AEW Dynamite or Rampage since the backlash began. However, it is still on sale online.

Britt Baker was defeated last week on AEW Dynamite

The former AEW Women's Champion wrestled her first match for the company last week on Dynamite since getting the black eye from The Outcasts.

Britt Baker teamed up with Hikaru Shida for the first time ever to take on Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The match was set to feature Jamie Hayter and Saraya, but an injury to Hayter kept her out of action.

After a back-and-forth contest, it was The Outcasts who picked up the victory. Toni Storm pinned Britt Baker following the lethal combination of green spray paint to the eyes and a "Storm Zero."

