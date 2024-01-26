Is Ruby Soho dating a 40-year-old AEW star? Relationship status explored

Ruby Soho’s AEW career has taken an upward turn ever since she aligned herself with 40-year-old Angelo Parker. The two have since hit it off and there are rumors that they are dating.

Soho has been caught in the middle of a cross-fire between Parker and Saraya as the latter has been trying to get them to stay away from each other. However, it seems like there was nothing between the two in the first place.

After AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho was involved in a backstage argument with none other than Angelo Parker’s stablemate Anna Jay. The former WWE star was asked about her relationship with the erstwhile member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Anna Jay referred to Angelo as Ruby’s boyfriend, to which she immediately replied:

“Ah ah. He is not my boyfriend.” [0:51 - 0:53]

Expand Tweet

While that did not seem like a convincing answer, it seems like there is nothing going on between the two as things stand.

Ruby Soho shares that being a part of The Outcasts was one of the best things to happen to her

Ruby Soho was in a faction with Saraya and Toni Storm known as The Outcasts. They were going strong but split up after Saraya became the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Former WWE star Soho has now revealed that being a part of the group was one of the best things that happened to her. She was speaking to Alicia Atout when she said:

"I was taking things too seriously, I was getting upset and frustrated, or nervous and anxious. There was a lot of different feelings that weren't positive coming to me based off of professional wrestling. Being with them has been some of the most fun times I have ever had in wrestling and we were similar, we'd been doing this for a long time and I think all three of us needed that in that moment." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

They have come a long way ever since splitting up, and Ruby now seems to be a star in her own right given her ongoing angle with Angelo Parker.

Do you think Parker and Soho are dating? Tell us in the comments section below.

