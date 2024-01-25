Ruby Soho gets into backstage argument with top AEW star

AEW star Ruby Soho recently got into an argument with a top star backstage at All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Anna Jay, who is currently involved in a storyline with Ruby Soho, Harley Cameron, Angelo Parker, and former Women's World Champion Saraya. Jay is currently scheduled to face Ruby Soho in a singles match at this Friday's Rampage.

On Twitter, the official handle of AEW posted a clip from backstage where Ruby could be seen confronting Anna ahead of their match on Rampage.

"EXCLUSIVE: Following the events over the last few weeks, accusations and harsh words were exchanged between @realrubysoho and @annajay___ Don't miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10/9c on TNT, when Ruby Soho and Anna Jay are set to face each other, one-on-one!"

It will be interesting to see what direction the storyline moves in after Ruby Soho and Anna Jay's match on Friday's edition of Rampage.

Konnan compares AEW's Anna Jay to Trish Stratus

Anna Jay is one of the top female talents in All Elite Wrestling. She has been a part of two factions in the company: The House of Black and the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, wrestling veteran Konnan pointed out some problems with Jay's in-ring work.

On Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that Anna ''doesn't know how to work the crowd.'' The veteran also compared Jay to the legendary Trish Stratus, claiming that the latter is not believable like the former Women's Champion.

"Anna is ridiculously hot, but sometimes her selling is bad. She doesn't know how to work the crowd, she has zero heel mannerisms, she's like a what's a girl in WWE, Trish? She's like Trish, she's not believable." (25:50-26:04)

Anna Jay has had the privilege of working under many top names in AEW like Chris Jericho. However, Jay lacks a great storyline or direction which could help the star in fulfilling her potential in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

