Konnan says female AEW star is "ridiculously hot," compares her to WWE legend Trish Stratus

Anna Jay has been a superstar garnering attention at AEW. She is currently affiliated with the Jericho Appreciation Society and has been in an ongoing high-intensity feud with Julia Hart of the House of Black.

She has drawn comparisons to a multi-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus but not for the reasons you would expect. In his Keepin' It 100 podcast, former wrestler Konnan would talk about the JAS member. He would then go on to comment on her recent no-holds-barred match on AEW Dynamite against Julia Hart.

The former WCW wrestler would then give out a little criticism of Jay's performance in recent matches. He would then compare her to the WWE legend, but in the sense that both superstars were not believable as heels.

See Konnan's comments on Anna Jay below.

"Anna is ridiculously hot, but sometimes her selling is bad. She doesn't know how to work the crowd, she has zero heel mannerisms, she's like a what's a girl in WWE, Trish? She's like Trish, she's not believable." (25:50-26:04)

You can check out the video below:

Let us see if Jay makes improvements to how she performs during matches and her entire demeanor as a heel.

AEW star Anna Jay keeping her momentum up heading into her match with Julia Hart

Anna Jay, a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society is gearing up for her No holds barred match against the House of Black's Julia Hart scheduled for this week's AEW Dynamite. She took on Ashley D'Amboise, who was previously known to be an enhancement talent on WWE SmackDown.

Jay would dominate the match and take an easy victory but would then be attacked by her to-be opponent Julia Hart, and the pair would be entangled in a brawl.

Seeing how the feud between both Anna Jay and Julia Hart has been going, with Julia winning both matches it will be interesting to see the path Anna takes moving forward.

What do you think Anna Jay should change to take that step forward as a superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

