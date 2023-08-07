Is top WWE Superstar contractually free to show up at AEW All In after a crushing SummerSlam loss? Looking at the possibility 

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could be on her way to leaving the promotion and surprising everyone by showing up at AEW All In after potentially being contractually free.

All In is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London later this month and will arguably be the biggest event ever hosted by AEW. The company's president Tony Khan will look to secure the services of some of the major stars in the world to make the event as memorable as possible.

One such superstar who may be on her way out after a defeat at Summerslam happens to be Ronda Rousey. Ronda took on her best friend, Shayna Baszler, in an MMA Rules bout and suffered a loss by referee stoppage. According to reports, this could mark the end of the road for Rousey as far as WWE is concerned.

WWE/AEW 🤼🏼‍♂️🤼🏽‍♀️ @TheMan04_ Ronda Rousey leaving WWE soon. This is a bit sad to be honest it started so well but at the end it just wasn't clicking. pic.twitter.com/y2mm1JNQFz

Recent reports have hinted that while Ronda's contract is not up right now, she could be leaving early by putting over The Queen of Spades in her last match. If the rumors are to be believed, she might be a free agent now after Summerslam and AEW would undoubtedly get into talks to bring her on board.

However, it should be noted that all of this is simply speculation, and there has been no official announcement as to what the future holds for Rousey. Even if she leaves, there could possibly be a non-compete clause in her contract, preventing the star from showing up at All In.

How Ronda Rousey could affect the AEW women's division after her WWE departure

In the early days of her WWE career, Ronda Rousey was one of the most notable female athletes in the world, and coming out of the MMA background, she absolutely dominated the entire WWE women's division.

However, that charm seems to be waning now. Despite being a top athlete and a great wrestler, her character has failed to resonate with the fans who have often not sided with her.

A change could definitely benefit her if she wishes to extend her pro wrestling career. Rousey could arrive on the AEW scene and could easily get over as she is already a big name in combat sports. Furthermore, she could greatly benefit the women's division with her stature and experience. In AEW, she will also join another of her fellow Four Horsewomen in Marina Shafir.

If The Baddest Woman on the Planet does end up joining AEW, the possibilities are endless, and some great matches await the fans.

