4-time champion may be done with WWE following SummerSlam - Reports 

SummerSlam 2023 featured the end of several high-profile storylines and the beginning of a few others. Meanwhile, it appears a former champion's time in WWE could be nearing its end.

Ronda Rousey came up short against Shayna Baszler in their MMA Rules grudge match on August 5. Given the fact that it was a technical knockout finish, The Wrestling Observer noted that this could have marked the end of Rousey's WWE tenure.

"It may be the end, period. So the whole deal was that Ronda, you know, this looked to be, ‘It’s my last match, and Shayna is the one who got me into this, so if I have to go out, then I’m losing by submission' because nobody was allowed to beat Ronda by submission, that was the key. So, she did it with her best friend. And I mean, in theory, it’s great for Shayna if they follow up on it, so we’ll see." (H/T Ringsidenews)

There have been rumors about the former UFC champion wanting to leave WWE for months. This could be why Shayna Baszler's betrayal came out of the blue at Money in the Bank. Rousey seemingly wanted a feud with The Queen of Spades before possibly hanging up her boots.

Shayna Baszler showed off her injuries following the brutal match at WWE SummerSlam

MMA Rules meant that both women left it all in the ring, and it was clear that many of the punches and kicks in the match were pretty stiff. Both Rousey and Baszler have a background in MMA, and they displayed their prowess inside the ring during the contest.

Baszler took to social media after the show to show off her injuries. You can check out her tweet via this link.

Baszler has a bruised face and an injured arm following the match, but after securing the biggest win of her career, she made it clear that it was "worth it."

