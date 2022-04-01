AEW star accuses Jeff Hardy of being an "unsafe" worker; says he must "retire"

AEW star Isiah Kassidy recently sent a message, accusing Jeff Hardy of being an unsafe worker and urging him to retire from the business.

The Charismatic Enigma and Matt Hardy appeared during the final moments of this week's AEW Dynamite to save Darby Allin and Sting from a multi-man beatdown by Andrade Family Office. Jeff delivered his trademark finisher, Swanton Bomb, on Marq Quen to close the night, but the execution was slightly clunky.

Taking to Twitter, The Private Party member called out Jeff Hardy, writing that it was about time the veteran performer hung up his wrestling boots.

Kassidy added that Jeff was an "unsafe" worker, and the latter could have broken his rib due to his botched Swanton Bomb a few weeks ago during The Hardy Boyz's match with Private Party.

Check out his tweet here:

"Jeff hardy needs to retire. He’s unsafe & his fat a** almost broke my ribs," tweeted Isiah Kassidy

The 43-year-old hasn't stopped executing high-risk maneuvers as he puts his body at risk for fans' entertainment each week. However, viewers are equally concerned about his and other talents' well-being, as there's a risk factor in The Charismatic Enigma's offense.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have an exciting challenge ahead

While The Hardy Boyz have won both of their matches in AEW, a bout at next week's Dynamite will be their most formidable challenge yet.

Jeff and Matt would go to war with The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables match, a stipulation The Hardy Boyz has mastered over the last several years.

The Butcher and The Blade are great brawlers and could undoubtedly take Jeff and Matt to the limits next week. The match could receive ample time and be a violent encounter, with Jeff probably planning to deliver a few jaw-dropping moments for fans.

Do you agree with Isiah Kassidy on why The Charismatic Enigma should retire from wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

