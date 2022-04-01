×
Create
Notifications

AEW star accuses Jeff Hardy of being an "unsafe" worker; says he must "retire"

The Charismatic Enigma made his AEW debut in early March.
The Charismatic Enigma made his AEW debut in early March.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon 1
Modified Apr 01, 2022 08:12 AM IST
News

AEW star Isiah Kassidy recently sent a message, accusing Jeff Hardy of being an unsafe worker and urging him to retire from the business.

The Charismatic Enigma and Matt Hardy appeared during the final moments of this week's AEW Dynamite to save Darby Allin and Sting from a multi-man beatdown by Andrade Family Office. Jeff delivered his trademark finisher, Swanton Bomb, on Marq Quen to close the night, but the execution was slightly clunky.

Taking to Twitter, The Private Party member called out Jeff Hardy, writing that it was about time the veteran performer hung up his wrestling boots.

Kassidy added that Jeff was an "unsafe" worker, and the latter could have broken his rib due to his botched Swanton Bomb a few weeks ago during The Hardy Boyz's match with Private Party.

Check out his tweet here:

"Jeff hardy needs to retire. He’s unsafe & his fat a** almost broke my ribs," tweeted Isiah Kassidy
Found the latest commercial, dawg!If you go "SPLAT on the MAT" & can’t get up.. twitter.com/isiahkassidy/s… https://t.co/9sO6l2N1vk

The 43-year-old hasn't stopped executing high-risk maneuvers as he puts his body at risk for fans' entertainment each week. However, viewers are equally concerned about his and other talents' well-being, as there's a risk factor in The Charismatic Enigma's offense.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have an exciting challenge ahead

While The Hardy Boyz have won both of their matches in AEW, a bout at next week's Dynamite will be their most formidable challenge yet.

Jeff and Matt would go to war with The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables match, a stipulation The Hardy Boyz has mastered over the last several years.

Next week on #AEWDynamite we're getting a TABLES MATCH... The Hardys vs The Butcher and the Blade. https://t.co/Tv47uvtS7V

The Butcher and The Blade are great brawlers and could undoubtedly take Jeff and Matt to the limits next week. The match could receive ample time and be a violent encounter, with Jeff probably planning to deliver a few jaw-dropping moments for fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Isiah Kassidy on why The Charismatic Enigma should retire from wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी