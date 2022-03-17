"We got blindsided" - 24-year-old tag team star blames AEW for loss against The Hardy Boyz 

Isiah Kassidy recently stated that Private Party was "blindsided" by AEW as they didn't have time to prepare for their match against The Hardy Boyz on Dynamite.

This week, Matt and Jeff Hardy debuted as a tag team on All Elite Wrestling. The occasion also marked the latter's first-ever match in the promotion. While The Hardy Boyz won on Dynamite, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen also performed excellently, coming inches close to the victory at times.

Following Wednesday night's show, Kassidy took to Twitter to blame the promotion for their loss against Jeff and Matt. The 24-year-old star tweeted that he and Quen hardly got any time to prepare for their match, which was announced only a few hours before the San Antonio event.

In conclusion, Kassidy wrote that Private Party wanted a rematch with The Hardy Boyz. Check out his tweet below:

"Crazy how we got blindsided by @AEW and had no time to prepare for the match. That’s why they won tbh. Run it back #AEWDynamite."

Andrade El Idolo and his stablemates also showed up on AEW Dynamite

Immediately after the bout on Dynamite, which saw Jeff Hardy hit a vintage Swanton Bomb for the win, Andrade El Idolo and his AFO stablemates came to confront The Hardy Boyz.

Just when the stable surrounded the ring, Sting and Darby Allin ran in before Jeff and Matt could get attacked. The two sides had an intense staredown, which could be a tease for the things to come.

It seems we are heading towards a multi-man tag team match pitting AFO against Sting, Allin, and The Hardy Boyz. As a part of this angle, Darby Allin will square off against The Butcher on the upcoming Rampage.

