"Trust me, I know first hand" - AEW star calls out Keith Lee; claims he isn't a "nice guy"

Andrade Family Office's Isiah Kassidy recently called out his fellow AEW star Keith Lee, claiming he wasn't a "nice guy."

Kassidy was The Limitless One's first opponent in All Elite Wrestling when they clashed during the 37-year-old's debut. As expected, Lee won the match with relative ease, using his size advantage to pull off jaw-dropping maneuvers on the Private Party member.

Post-match, Kassidy and Marq Quen were on the receiving end of some more punishment from the former NXT Champion. Taking to Twitter, Isiah Kassidy recently claimed that he learned first-hand that Lee wasn't a "nice guy." In closing, he added that instead of Lee, fans could send their compliments to him.

Check out Kassidy's tweet below:

"Keith Lee ain’t a nice guy. Trust me, I know first hand. Feel free to praise me tho. All compliments are welcomed" tweeted Isiah Kassidy

Private Party @IsiahKassidy



Feel free to praise me tho. All compliments are welcomed Keith Lee ain’t a nice guy. Trust me, I know first hand.Feel free to praise me tho. All compliments are welcomed Keith Lee ain’t a nice guy. Trust me, I know first hand. Feel free to praise me tho. All compliments are welcomed 💯

Going by his latest tweet, it seems like Isiah Kassidy hasn't finished his business with Keith Lee just yet. However, considering how their first match went down, the AFO member needs to be wary of what could be in store for him if he continues to take shots at The Limitless One.

Keith Lee recently formed an unlikely alliance in AEW

The closing moments of this week's episode of AEW Rampage saw Lee being rescued by Shane "Swerve" Strickland after Team Taz began assaulting him. Just like the previous week, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs attempted to lay out Keith Lee after he defeated Max Caster in the show's headliner.

However, the Team Taz members were overpowered by the unlikely alliance between Lee and Strickland. The two even addressed the San Antonio crowd together after the show went off the air. It's worth noting that even Tony Khan tweeted about the former WWE stars' unexpected alliance.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan After @RealKeithLee won in his home state Texas in the #AEWRampage main event, @swerveconfident watched Keith’s back when he was attacked after the bell! After Rampage went off the air Limitless Keith Lee + Swerve Strickland addressed the San Antonio fans! youtu.be/yQ5LUD0ZSbg After @RealKeithLee won in his home state Texas in the #AEWRampage main event, @swerveconfident watched Keith’s back when he was attacked after the bell! After Rampage went off the air Limitless Keith Lee + Swerve Strickland addressed the San Antonio fans! youtu.be/yQ5LUD0ZSbg https://t.co/7O4mLMRMZM

It looks like we are heading towards a tag team match pitting Strickland and Lee against Starks and Hobbs, which could go down in the coming weeks.

Do you see The Limitless One and Isiah Kassidy wrestling again in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Anirudh