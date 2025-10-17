  • home icon
  Isla Dawn and two former WWE champions make their trio debut in Tony Khan's company

Isla Dawn and two former WWE champions make their trio debut in Tony Khan’s company

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 10:21 GMT
WWE Isla Dawn
Ex-WWE star Isla Dawn made trios debut in Tony Khan's promotion (Source-AEW on YT and Isla on Instagram)

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Isla Dawn made her trios debut in Tony Khan's promotion alongside a popular tag team. Isla was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Grizzled Young Veterans made their mixed trios debut on Tony Khan-owned, Ring of Honor, alongside Isla Dawn. Following her release from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, Isla surprisingly showed up on AEW Collision in August for a match against Megan Bayne.

Meanwhile, Isla Dawn has made her Ring of Honor debut as well. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion showed up with Grizzled Young Veterans as a mixed trio recently, and the trio is feuding with The Premier Athletes.

Isla was with the Stamford-based promotion for seven years before getting released earlier this year. She was popular for her tag team with Alba Fire, but has returned to being a singles competitor following her release.

Former WWE star on rumors of dating her trios partner

There were rumors that the former WWE star, Isla Dawn is dating her ROH trios partner, James Drake of the Grizzled Young Veterans. In an interview with Daily Star a few months back, Isla clarified that she is not dating Drake and said that he is her best friend only:

“There’s one rumor that I dated James Drake, which I really want to make clear that we have never [bursts out laughing]. The internet thinks that and I’m like, ‘No, I hate — no, I don’t hate my love,” she said as she continued laughing, before she explained the nature of their relationship. "He’s my best friend. That’s probably the only one that I see sometimes and I’m like, ‘No!'” Dawn revealed.

Isla Dawn is off to a brand new run with her Ring of Honor debut, and only time will tell what the future has in store for her.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

