"It ain’t their time" - The Young Bucks send a bold message to AEW stars

The Young Bucks have sent out a bold message to their upcoming opponents — Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (Jurassic Express).

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the AEW Tag Team Champions stated that another successful title defense would place their title reign as the greatest in history. Nick and Matt Jackson claimed that this isn't Jurassic Express' time just yet, while also heaping praise on the latter duo:

"Wednesday night, we’ll cement our Tag Team Championship reign as the greatest run in history, with yet another successful title defense! Jungle Jack-off Perry & Reptilian Man are INSANELY talented, but it ain’t their time just yet! Nothin’ but respect tho," The Young Bucks stated.

Wednesday night, we’ll cement our Tag Team Championship reign as the greatest run in history, with yet another successful title defense! 🏆 Jungle Jack-off Perry & Reptilian Man are INSANELY talented, but it ain’t their time just yet! Nothin’ but respect tho! 😎🤗 pic.twitter.com/vULQdjt82y — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) August 16, 2021

The AEW Tag Team Champions rarely break character to praise their arch-rivals. After all, they usually take shots at several pro wrestling legends and stars, be it from the current or bygone era.

The hype surrounding The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express is real, and both teams will be at their absolute best to put each other down.

Given Christian Cage's stunning title victory over Kenny Omega last week, one shouldn't rule out another title change at this stage.

Moreover, Jungle Boy has been at the peak of his game recently, and a tag team championship run alongside Luchasaurus would make their duo a force to be reckoned with.

It remains to be seen whether the company is holding another surprising outcome up its sleeves or not.

The Young Bucks issued an apology to Kenny Omega

During the opening match of the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega lost his IMPACT World Championship to Christian Cage. In the closing moments, Don Callis and The Young Bucks used unfair means to help The Cleaner.

However, it all backfired as Captain Charisma seized the opportunity when the Jackson Brothers passed a chair in the ring.

Nick and Matt Jackson recently apologized to Kenny Omega, stating that they regret sliding the chair towards him.

Kenny Omega just lost his 1st singles match in 714 days!!



What an accomplishment! @KennyOmegamanX #aew #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/9bdYuYFet0 — Ω AEW FOREVER Ω (@AEWandTNAfan5) August 14, 2021

This week on Dynamite, fans could see an argument between The Elite's members. It will be interesting to see how Don Callis justifies his actions.

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming tag team championship match between Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section!

